South Shore Line outlines health and safety protocol for return to normal service

The South Shore Line will return to its regular schedule Monday as the city of Chicago begins to reopen. The commuter railroad has been operating a modified weekend schedule on weekdays while stay-at-home orders have been in place.
The railroad will also start its Bikes on Trains program for the season on Monday. Bikes on Trains has expanded to 18 total weekday trains and bike cars are available through October. Bike icons can be found on the South Shore timetable next to the specific train times that run cars equipped with bike-racks.
The South Shore will also implement a new Sanitized for Rider Safety program to add to its health and safety practices. Sanitization procedures include disinfecting seats, windows, crash pads, handrails, door handles, headrests and grab handles. Each train car is mopped with a stringent disinfectant and fogged with disinfectant using state-of-the-art equipment, according to the South Shore.
The railroad also recommends passengers adopt the following practices:
• Utilize hand sanitization stations available in each train car
• Refrain from congregating in train vestibules
• Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes while on train
• Wash hands frequently, and follow CDC recommendations for handwashing
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze
• Respect the personal space of all passengers to the best of your ability
• Wear a mask or face covering while in stations and while on train (mask-optional train car available for those who are unable to or choose not to wear a mask. Crew will direct passengers to designated train car.)
“We want our riders to know that we have invested in new cleaning and sanitizing equipment and practices, along with hiring additional staff in preparation of returning to our regular schedule, and the return of many of our riders to our system,” said Michael Noland, President of South Shore Line. “We want to see every rider wearing masks, as well as following our recommended health and safety guidelines.”
For more information on the South Shore's schedule, its Bikes on Trains program and its safety and cleanliness efforts, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com.
