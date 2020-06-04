South Shore Line outlines health and safety protocol for return to normal service

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze

• Respect the personal space of all passengers to the best of your ability

• Wear a mask or face covering while in stations and while on train (mask-optional train car available for those who are unable to or choose not to wear a mask. Crew will direct passengers to designated train car.)

“We want our riders to know that we have invested in new cleaning and sanitizing equipment and practices, along with hiring additional staff in preparation of returning to our regular schedule, and the return of many of our riders to our system,” said Michael Noland, President of South Shore Line. “We want to see every rider wearing masks, as well as following our recommended health and safety guidelines.”

For more information on the South Shore's schedule, its Bikes on Trains program and its safety and cleanliness efforts, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com.

