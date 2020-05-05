South Shore Line requiring passengers wear face masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The South Shore Line will start requiring passengers to wear a face mask Tuesday on trains and in stations.

The requirement comes in light of the mandate Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued late last week that people wear face-coverings "when they must leave their home or report to work for essential operations and they either cannot or it is impractical to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and others." Illinois is including public transportation among places that distancing isn't practical.

"The SSL requests that riders abide by the face-covering guidelines as a courtesy to your fellow passengers," the railroad's statement reads. "By wearing a face covering or mask, you protect yourself as well as your neighboring passengers and those who are considered high-risk."

Visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website for further face covering guidelines: www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/mask-use.

