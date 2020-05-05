You are the owner of this article.
South Shore Line requiring passengers wear face masks
urgent

South Shore Line requiring passengers wear face masks

South Shore in Hammond

An eastbound South Shore Line train arrives at the Hammond station. The railroad is requiring passengers where face-masks.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The South Shore Line will start requiring passengers to wear a face mask Tuesday on trains and in stations.

The requirement comes in light of the mandate Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued late last week that people wear face-coverings "when they must leave their home or report to work for essential operations and they either cannot or it is impractical to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and others." Illinois is including public transportation among places that distancing isn't practical.

"The SSL requests that riders abide by the face-covering guidelines as a courtesy to your fellow passengers," the railroad's statement reads. "By wearing a face covering or mask, you protect yourself as well as your neighboring passengers and those who are considered high-risk."

Visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website for further face covering guidelines: www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/mask-use.

