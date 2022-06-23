South Shore Line running more trains for Chicago Pride Parade

The South Shore Line will run more trains to the Chicago Pride Parade this weekend.

The commuter rail service running from South Bend through Northwest Indiana to Chicago is expanding capacity and adding more passenger trains on Sunday because of the expected increase in ridership to the Pride Parade.

The suburban commuter rail Metra also will add extra trains for paradegoers to its BNSF, Union Pacific North and Union Pacific West lines Sunday.

Westbound Trains 502, 504 and 606 to Millennium Station will add more cars to accommodate more passengers headed into Chicago in the morning. They will make all the regular stops on the way into the city.

More than doubling in attendance over the past decade amid a surge in allyship, the Chicago Pride Parade through Chicago's Boystown neighborhood has drawn more than 1 million visitors over the last few years before it was put on hold for the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade steps off at noon at Montrose Avenue and Broadway in Uptown, wending its way through Chicago's north side before ending at the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park.

More South Shore Line trains also will depart eastbound from Millennium Station Sunday afternoon.

An eastbound extra will leave Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. and run non-stop to Hegewisch before making all local stops en route to Carroll Avenue in Michigan City. The second eastbound extra will depart Millennium Station at 6 p.m., proceed nonstop to Hegewisch and then make all the local stops on the way to the Carroll Avenue.

Neither eastbound extra train will go to Hudson Lake or South Bend.

Alcohol will be prohibited Sunday and glass bottles are prohibited at all times.

"As a reminder, the South Shore Line reserves the right to remove disorderly passengers," Customer Service and Communications Manager Amber Kettring said. "Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to, public indecency/nudity, and drunken or disruptive conduct."

