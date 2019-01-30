South Shore Line suspends service Wednesday and Thursday

The South Shore Line has suspended all train service Wednesday and Thursday as result of the extremely cold temperatures.
"In the early morning hours (Wednesday), a test train encountered significant overhead wire problems, demonstrating that operations will be unsuccessful due to the extreme sub-zero temperatures throughout the day."
Metra, the commuter railroad serving the Illinois suburbs, also suspended service on its electric line Wednesday. The line serves the southeast suburbs. The South Shore shares Metra's tracks in Illinois.
The South Shore plans to resume normal operations Friday, though it will bus passengers from Carroll Avenue in Michigan City to South Bend through at least train 7 on Friday. Service to Hudson Lake will be suspended while busing is in effect.
