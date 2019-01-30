The South Shore Line has suspended all train service Wednesday as result of the extreme cold temperatures.
The railroad had announced a reduced service schedule Tuesday, but, "in the early morning hours, a test train encountered significant overhead wire problems, demonstrating that operations will be unsuccessful due to the extreme sub-zero temperatures throughout the day," the South Shore announced early Wednesday.
The railroad will be evaluating weather and operating conditions throughout the day to make a determination regarding operations on Thursday.
It encourages riders to monitor the homepage at www.mysouthshoreline.com, the South Shore Line Facebook and Twitter accounts and its mobile app. Riders can also sign up for email notifications at the website.