South Shore Line to make stops at Sox Fest this weekend
The South Shore Line will offer extra service to and from Sox Fest this weekend.

The South Shore Line will be running special trains to Sox Fest this weekend.

The Region's commuter railroad service will offer weekday train stops on Friday at McCormick Place, as well as serving the McCormick Place Station with flag stops all day Saturday.

The 28th annual fan festival for the Chicago White Sox, where fans can meet players and get autographs and photos, takes place Friday and Saturday at McCormick Place West.

On Friday, the westbound South Shore Line trains 18 at 2:06 p.m., 118 at 4:12 p.m., 220 at 5:25 p.m. and 20 at 6:04 p.m. will make flag stops at the lakefront convention center in Chicago, as will the eastbound trains 217 at 5:40 p.m., 119 at 6:06 p.m., 19 at 7:18 p.m., and 121 at 9:18 p.m.

All weekend trains except 601 will make flag stops at McCormick Place for Sox Fest. If headed inbound to Chicago, tell the conductor you want to get off at McCormick Place. If returning home to Northwest Indiana, stand on the platform so you're visible to the train's engineer.

Sox Fest tickets are sold out after the team had a productive off season in which it signed free agents like Yasmani Grandal, Gio Gonzalez, Dallas Keuchel, Edwin Encarnacion and Steve Cishek.

The unofficial start for the 2020 Chicago White Sox season at McCormick Place will feature appearances from José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Eloy Jiménez, Harold Baines, Carlton Fisk, Ozzie Guillén, Frank Thomas, Jason Benetti, Region native Ron Kittle and many others.

For more information, visit https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/.

