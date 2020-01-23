South Shore Line to make stops at Sox Fest this weekend

The South Shore Line will be running special trains to Sox Fest this weekend.

The Region's commuter railroad service will offer weekday train stops on Friday at McCormick Place, as well as serving the McCormick Place Station with flag stops all day Saturday.

The 28th annual fan festival for the Chicago White Sox, where fans can meet players and get autographs and photos, takes place Friday and Saturday at McCormick Place West.

On Friday, the westbound South Shore Line trains 18 at 2:06 p.m., 118 at 4:12 p.m., 220 at 5:25 p.m. and 20 at 6:04 p.m. will make flag stops at the lakefront convention center in Chicago, as will the eastbound trains 217 at 5:40 p.m., 119 at 6:06 p.m., 19 at 7:18 p.m., and 121 at 9:18 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All weekend trains except 601 will make flag stops at McCormick Place for Sox Fest. If headed inbound to Chicago, tell the conductor you want to get off at McCormick Place. If returning home to Northwest Indiana, stand on the platform so you're visible to the train's engineer.

Sox Fest tickets are sold out after the team had a productive off season in which it signed free agents like Yasmani Grandal, Gio Gonzalez, Dallas Keuchel, Edwin Encarnacion and Steve Cishek.