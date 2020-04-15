South Shore Line to participate in ‘Sound the Horn’ campaign

The South Shore Line will participate Thursday in a nationwide salute to transportation and other essential workers in a coordinated act that will have an anticipated 4,400 trains, buses and ferries sounding their horns at 2 p.m. Central time.
The Sound the Horn effort was initiated by New York-area transit agencies and has been joined by agencies across the country, including Metra in the Chicago suburbs as well as the South Shore.
South Shore President Michael Noland said the railroad's employees, as well as other transportation workers, have earned the salute.
“Without hesitation, our SSL team has stepped up to the challenge to continue to provide transportation for essential employees that need to get to their jobs," Noland said. "In many cases, this has been health care workers trying to get to Chicago hospitals to help fight this COVID-19 crisis. The selflessness I have witnessed both in our team and with others has been humbling. We truly are all in this together, and we hope that the Sound The Horn initiative will help boost the morale of transportation workers, other essential workers and our local citizens as well.”
Transportation providers across the country are asking anyone who sees or hears trains, buses or ferries sounding their horns at 2 p.m. Thursday to record it and post the video or audio on social media using the hashtag #SoundTheHorn. And the South Shore is encouraging the use of the hashtag #SSL.
Gallery: Major deadlines for Hoosiers to know amid coronavirus changes
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
