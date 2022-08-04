South Shore Line will bus between Michigan City and Gary into 2023

The South Shore Line will bus passengers between its Michigan City Carroll Avenue Station and Gary Metro Center through the spring of 2023 as work on the Double Track project continues.

The $650 million project will add a second set of rails to single-track areas between Gary and Michigan City, upgrade stations, expand parking and replace bridges.

Train service between Gary Metro and Millennium Station in Chicago, and between Carroll Avenue and South Bend International Airport, will continue to operate as normal, the railroad said.

Buses will make all intermediate station stops, operating on the regular South Shore train time schedule for Carroll Avenue, Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes and Miller, the railroad said. Westbound passengers boarding at Gary Metro should plan to board trains on the platform throughout the duration of busing.

Loop bus service will continue to be provided to the Michigan City 11th Street station area, using a bus stop at 920 Franklin St., and to Beverly Shores Station. Those passengers will be bused to either Dune Park or Carroll Avenue, where they may board the next scheduled South Shore train or bus.

Westbound passengers at Carroll Avenue, Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes and Miller should be prepared to board buses in front of the station and reboard trains at Gary Metro. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Gary Metro to board buses for their destination station, or to board eastbound trains again at Carroll Avenue. The bus loading zone at Gary Metro will be located on the northwest side of the station.

The railroad said passengers should expect delays of 15-30 minutes due to busing.

With busing in effect, bikes cannot be brought onboard between South Bend International Airport and East Chicago. Bikes are permitted as scheduled from East Chicago Station west.

Busing between Carroll Avenue and Dune Park stations has been in effect since the end of February. More than 20,000 passengers have used the bus service each month since then, according to the South Shore.