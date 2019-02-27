CHESTERTON — Terms of the track-usage and service partnership between the South Shore Line and Metra have been firmed up through 2024 in an agreement approved Wednesday by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees.
The new agreement, replacing one that expired at the end of 2016, takes into account the 26 additional trains the South Shore will run when its West Lake Corridor and double-tracking projects are completed.
"We're asking to change our operations significantly," South Shore President Michael Noland said. "Metra had to agree they could accommodate that service."
The South Shore runs on 14.5 miles of Metra Electric District track on its way to Millennium Station in Chicago. The new agreement takes a base annual charge of $7.3 million and increases it 2.75 percent annually, starting with last year.
NICTD also will agree to pay Metra $608 for each additional train it runs as service expands in coming years. Of the 26 planned new trains, 14 will run on the existing line after double-tracking is complete, and 12 on the West Lake line to Dyer.
In addition, assuming the federal government awards NICTD grants for the two capital projects, NICTD will pay Metra $8 million upon completion of each of its full-funding grant agreements with the Federal Transit Administration. The amount is included in those projects' budgets, Noland said.
A separate agreement between Metra and NICTD works in the opposite direction — Metra, which is required to provide commuter service in the Illinois counties making up the Chicago region, pays the South Shore to provide service to and from the Hegewisch station.
"The folks in Hegewisch, Illinois, are technically Metra riders," Noland said. For the South Shore's provision of that service, Metra will pay NICTD $3.7 million per year, the amount it's paid since 2012.
"We think it's a fair, representative share," Noland said.
Beyond the service and track usage agreements, the South Shore-Metra relationship will also include an upcoming capital project meant to make the management of train traffic in downtown Chicago more efficient. The project, with an estimated price tag of $49 million, including a 30 percent contingency, will add a mainline track accessing platforms at Van Buren and Millennium stations, the neighboring stations at the end of the line. The current alignment often requires South Shore trains to wait for Metra to cross in front of South Shore trains.
"It's a tremendous bottleneck," said board member David Pranckus, who's an engineer on the South Shore Line.
NICTD will pay the first $30 million of the project's cost, with Metra paying a portion of the cost beyond that.
The project was recommended in an engineering study that Metra and NICTD had done recently with hopes making the trip to and from Chicago quicker.