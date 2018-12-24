The South Shore Line and National Hockey League are teaming up to get hockey fans to Notre Dame Stadium for the Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins on Jan. 1.
The South Shore will run an extra morning and afternoon train and the NHL will operate free shuttle bus service to get fans to and from the noon match-up, the annual edition of the NHL's New Year's Day outdoor game.
An extra eastbound train will depart Chicago's Millennium Station at 7:30 a.m. Central Standard Time and will arrive at Westmoor Street in South Bend at 9:42 a.m. CST. The train will stop at Hegewisch, Hammond, East Chicago, Miller and Dune Park.
The Westmoor Street location is an unlisted stop just west of South Bend International Airport. Buses will pick-up passengers there and drop them off on Twyckenham Drive on the east side of campus.
The bus service will also be available to passengers on the South Shore's regularly scheduled eastbound train 503.
For the return trip, buses will depart campus approximately 45 minutes following the game. The buses will stage for loading near the campus drop-off site, and will return passengers to the Westmoor Street location for departure on the westbound extra train around 5:15 p.m. CST, depending on the time the game ends. The train will make the same stops as the eastbound extra.
Regularly scheduled westbound train 508 will also be available to game attendees.
The South Shore has typically contracted with South Bend Transpo for bus service to Notre Dame football games and other special events, but with the South Bend service suspended for the New Year's holiday, the NHL agreed to engage Cardinal Buses for the Winter Classic.