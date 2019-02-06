The South Shore Line is offering 10 percent discounts on monthly passes for March after the commuter railroad had to suspend service for four days last week as a result of cold weather and a freight train derailment on the Metra system in Illinois.
South Shore President Michael Noland said the offer is a way to thank loyal riders.
“Our monthly passengers responded to our suspension with such patience and understanding, we wanted to do something to let them know how much we appreciate them during this difficult time, and every day,” Noland said.
Record low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday caused problems ranging from downed electrical lines on the South Shore’s tracks to damage on the Metra Electric District tracks on which the South Shore runs in Illinois. The derailment of a CN freight train Wednesday night helped extend the service suspensions into the weekend.
The South Shore's March discount will automatically be applied at the time South Shore commuters purchase their March passes. The South Shore is working with WageWorks, WiredCommute and RTA to apply the discount for passengers who buy passes through those agencies.