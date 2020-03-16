South Shore offers extension or refund for monthly tickets

The South Shore Line is extending usage of March monthly tickets through April for all riders who have purchased a March ticket.

"We understand that many of our monthly ticket holders will not be able to fully utilize their passes for the second half of March and possibly into early April," the commuter railroad wrote in a Monday announcement.

So riders with a paper March monthly ticket will be able to use it through April, the railroad said. And riders with March monthly tickets on a mobile app will see a new monthly ticket uploaded to their account prior to April 1.

Passengers who would prefer a March monthly refund may request it by one of three methods: for paper tickets, submit the ticket to a South Shore ticket agent during business hours; for mobile app tickets, email App Support via the app by selecting ”More” in the bottom right corner and ”Email App Support” from the drop-down menu; or, for ticket holders unable to speak with a ticket agent, go to www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.

The pro-rated refund date will be March 13, and passengers have until March 20 to arrange for March monthly refunds.

The South Shore is also working with commuter benefits programs such as Wage Works, Wired Commute and Commuter Benefit Solutions/Edenred to provide the benefit to passengers who get their tickets through their employer.

