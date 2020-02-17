South Shore projects approach home stretch of federal grant program

Last week's inclusion of the South Shore Line's Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects in the Federal Transit Administration's annual funding report wasn't the first time either has appeared in it, but their advancing status in the Capital Investment Grants program puts both projects, for the first time, one step from receiving funding. That makes the federal fiscal year 2021 the year both projects could move into the funding category.

West Lake and Double Track, each in line for a New Starts grant in the CIG program, join four other projects in the engineering phase — one each in Phoenix and Los Angeles and two in Minneapolis.

"Two of six," Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President and CEO Michael Noland noted the day after the FTA issued its report. "That's pretty impressive. We are so excited to be at this stage with both projects."

The FTA's project summaries include the goal of a grant agreement for West Lake in the fall of this year, and for Double Track by June 2021. If those targets are achieved, the projects would join eight New Starts projects already with full-funding grant agreements. Two of those projects are in Los Angeles and two in Seattle, with one each in San Diego, Boston, Fort Worth and the Baltimore-Washington area in Maryland.

The grant program