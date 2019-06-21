MERRILLVILLE — The Hoosier State is poised for tremendous economic and population growth in …

South Shore projects

Double Track

• 25-mile project area from Gary to Michigan City with 16 miles of new track

• four new bridges, three new hi-level boarding platforms, seven new high-speed crossovers

• the closing of 20 at-grade rail crossings and separation of the railroad from the road in Michigan City

West Lake Corridor

• a nine-mile extension from Hammond to Dyer

• four new stations and a maintenance yard in Hammond