PORTER — The West Lake Corridor commuter railroad project is nearly one-quarter complete as crews continue site and structural work on the $950 million Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District project.

The target date for completion of construction remains November 2024, though recent "headwinds" will require some catching up, NICTD President Michael Noland reported to the railroad's Board of Trustees on Monday.

Two points where West Lake encounters CSX freight tracks, near the south end of the new line, require coordination with that railroad, and environmental remediation work in north Hammond has added time and expense at that end of the new rail line.

West Lake will go under the CSX tracks near the Munster-Dyer station, then over tracks just north of 45th Street at the Maynard Junction in Munster.

"All of that needs to be done and coordinated and approved by CSX, so there's a lot of engineering design and reviews and approvals that have be obtained," Noland said.

And the board on Monday upped the money available to deal with environmental issues by $5 million to address issues at the former site of a trucking company and of a junkyard.

Noland said NICTD is holding the design-build joint venture F.H. Paschen Ragnar Benson to the late 2024 schedule, with Positive Train Control implementation, testing and commissioning expected to take until May 2025.

The South Shore Line Double Track project is also on schedule for completion of construction this November, followed by testing that will allow the railroad to begin its expanded, speeded-up service to Chicago beginning in May 2024.

"Most of the work taking place for the rest of this year will be from (Dune Park Station) west to just to the east of Gary Metro," Noland said. "We'll be double-tracking and putting in new bridges and high-speed crossovers, finishing up the station in Miller Beach. There's a tremendous amount of work still to be undertaken, but Double Track is going very nicely."

The NICTD board also hired a construction manager for a project in Chicago related to the expanded service West Lake and Double Track will bring. Lakeshore Engineering of Chicago will be paid just over $1 million to represent NICTD on a project that will add a mainline track to the approach to downtown Chicago stations on the Metra Electric District line.

Noland said the project will likely cost about $150 million, with about 85% of the funding coming from NICTD. The added track and needed platform work will help accommodate the 26 trains the South Shore will be adding to daily traffic at the Van Buren and Millennium stations. There are currently four tracks along the Metra line until approaching the stations, when they go down to three.

NICTD plans to pay its share of the project with a bond issue this year.

PTC upgrade

NICTD trustees also retroactively approved the railroad's hiring of the firm Wabtec to perform a software update for the railroad's Positive Train Control system.

The computer-controlled PTC safety system requires periodic software updates, including one that had to be completed by April 1, Noland said. But the railroad's original contractor on the PTC project, Parsons Transportation Group, wasn't able to accomplish the upgrade, he said, so NICTD hired a subcontractor on the original PTC project, Wabtec Corp., to complete the work.

The board confirmed that hiring, and the $865,000 expense, Monday. Wabtec successfully completed the upgrade, Noland said.

The board also authorized NICTD's attorneys to pursue any legal remedies regarding the Parsons contract, whose warranty obligated the company to complete the work, NICTD officials said.

