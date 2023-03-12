The engineering firm leading the study of the potential realignment of the South Shore Line into South Bend International Airport will host a public meeting next month on the project.

DLZ was hired in November to advance plans to move the airport station to the west side of the terminal and to reroute the railroad into the station to reduce travel time and increase safety by reducing the number of road and pedestrian grade crossings.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s board of trustees entered into a $6 million contract with DLZ for engineering work on a project that, with other projects, would reduce the travel time from the airport to Millennium Station in Chicago to about 90 minutes and open the possibility of running hourly two-car shuttles between Michigan City and the airport.

The station move would include “a new and modern platform/airport waiting room,” and the project would eliminate up to 19 at-grade crossings, according to DLZ’s announcement of the meeting, which is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. CDT April 5 at Dickinson Intermediate Fine Arts Academy, 4404 Elwood Ave.

The contract expects its environmental study to be finished in September, which would allow the railroad to apply for matching funds in U.S. Department of Transportation grant programs that have grown with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.

The full DLZ engineering plan is scheduled for completion in March 2024.

The April meeting aims "to provide a general project introduction to the community, as well as share how the project has progressed thus far and what the next steps are,” DLZ project manager Anthony Glenn said.

The meeting will include introduction of project partners; a project summary, including its benefits, goals and schedule; renderings of the improvements; an explanation of the federal process required by the National Environmental Policy Act; and details of needed right-of-way acquisition.

NICTD has established a website for the project, sslairportrealignment.com, which includes a proposed map and a comment form.