South Shore reducing service amid coronavirus pandemic

The South Shore Line is modifying its weekday schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule, which takes effect Monday, is essentially the railroad's weekend/holiday schedule with the addition of two morning and two afternoon rush hour trains. Weekend train schedules are not be changed at this time.

Visit www.mysouthshoreline.com for complete schedules.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a substantial reduction in daily ridership, according to the South Shore. Besides aligning service with demand, running fewer trains serves other purposes, according to the railroad, including increasing opportunities to do a deeper cleaning on out-of-service equipment and making extra crews available to operate trains in the event that a larger than normal number of employees are unavailable to work.

The railroad is asking that passengers purchase tickets in advance through the South Shore mobile app, ticket vending machines or from a ticket agent, in order to reduce the train crew members' chance of exposure. The modified schedule will operate with trains consisting of as many cars as possible, with all cars open, to facilitate social distancing.