The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District is asking the Federal Transit Administration to advance its West Lake Corridor project to the next step of the grant program that would pay half the cost of the effort to extend the South Shore Line from Hammond to Dyer.
NICTD is asking the FTA for a rating that would promote the project from the "project development" to the "engineering" phase of the Capital Investment Grant process, with the hope of earning a grant that would cover half the $764 million cost of the new rail line.
The rating process involves a thorough review of the applicant's managerial capabilities, a "full blown risk assessment" and review of a variety of planning documents, NICTD President and CEO Michael Noland said.
"These are significant additional steps you have to take," Noland said after the railroad submitted its application Tuesday. "It's a big milestone day in the process."
The project was described in detail in an Environmental Impact Statement finalized in March. In addition to the EIS, NICTD's application to the FTA includes information on local financial commmitments, design and engineering details documenting completion of at least 30 percent of that work, among other planning documents.
"There are 20-some plans that you submit," Noland said.
A project needs a rating of "medium" or better on a five-level scale to advance to the engineering phase. Noland said it generally takes about five months to get a rating. "There'll be a lot of work with FTA staff over coming months," he said.
The railroad is asking for an interim rating in the fall, Noland said.
If successful, the move to the engineering phase would be followed by negotiations for a full-funding grant agreement, which could come within six months of the rating, Noland said. If all goes according to plan, West Lake construction would begin in 2020, with completion in early 2024.
The new rail line would include four new stations, including a Hammond Gateway connecting West Lake to the existing South Shore line.
Tuesday's request for a rating followed actions this summer by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and the Indiana Finance Authority to formalize local and state financial commitments for West Lake, and by those agencies and NICTD to create a governance structure to oversee West Lake and the South Shore's double-tracking project.
The local commitment that will back project bonds will be made up of county and municipal income tax contributions and RDA revenues, and is expected to be around $14 million per year for 30 years. The state has pledged an additional $6 million annually for the same period.