The South Shore Line will start its Bikes on Trains season Saturday, allowing passengers to bring bicycles to and from Chicago from its East Chicago and Hammond stations in Northwest Indiana.

Due to ongoing long-term busing in relation to the Double Track NWI project, bikes are prohibited from boarding at the South Bend International Airport and Dune Park Station through the duration of busing to and from those stations.

Bike cars are equipped with bike racks in addition to regular seating so that passengers can ride in the car near their bicycles. Bike icons can be found on the SSL timetable next to specific train times that run equipped with bike racks. Bike rack-equipped train cars are also marked with a bike symbol located on the windows of the car.

The Bikes on Trains season runs through Oct. 1. Bikes may be prohibited during special Chicago events such as Lollapalooza and the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Visit mysouthshoreline.com for more information, including a schedule of trains equipped to carry bikes.