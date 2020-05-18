South Shore ridership down more than 90%, but federal aid sustains operations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Shore Line ridership continues to be down more than 90% from normal during the coronavirus shut-down, but federal aid will help sustain the commuter railroad through this year and into next.

The Federal Transit Administration is distributing $25 billion in CARES Act support to transit providers across the country, including $73 million to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line.

"We're still running at about 6 1/2 to 7% of normal ridership," South Shore President Michael Noland said during a NICTD Board of Trustees meeting Monday. "We're seeing an overwhelming portion of those riders are first responders, health care essential workers. There's really no other ridership we can discern at this time."

The South Shore typically takes in almost $2 million in ticket revenue every month. That, along with revenue from other sources, funds an operating budget of about $50 million annually, Noland said.

"Every one of those funding sources is going to be stressed for some time into the future," he said.