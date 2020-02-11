South Shore's Double Track project advances in federal grant process

Noland said the FTA looks at Double Track and West Lake as companion projects.

“They really, really like them from a mobility and a development standpoint,” he said. “It’s exactly what they’re trying to do across the country.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Official reaction

Gov. Eric Holcomb said reduced travel times to Chicago will help "build economic competitiveness and attract talent."

“I’m grateful for our strong partnerships at the state, local, and federal levels that have positioned this transformative project to move forward and I couldn’t be more excited to take the next steps,” Holcomb said.

The state has committed $6 million per year for 30 years to the project, and last year added $185 million more to the Double Track and West Lake Corridor projects, with an additional $20 million in a contingency fund.

Federal legislators expressed their support for the project's advancement.