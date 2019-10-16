EAST CHICAGO — Work to add a traffic signal on Michigan Street for entrances and exits to the South Shore Line station and Lear Corp. factory is beginning this week.
The project is scheduled for completion in December. The new intersection will consist of a four-way traffic signal and signaled turn lanes.
The project also includes modification of the existing eastern access to the South Shore lot, which will be converted to entrance-only for westbound Michigan Street traffic only. Eastbound Michigan Street traffic will no longer be able to enter and no vehicles will be permitted to exit at the east end of the parking lot.
The existing western Michigan Street entrance/exit and the Indianapolis Boulevard entrance/exit will not be impacted.
During the construction, there will be some reduction in available commuter parking due to construction laydown and access. The city of East Chicago has offered the Roxanna Park parking lot, at the former Roxanna School, for commuter overflow parking through Dec. 31.