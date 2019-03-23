One week after the Federal Transit Administration gave the West Lake Corridor project a favorable rating, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees set in motion the process to choose the firm — or team of firms — to design and build the nine-mile rail line.
The board on Friday voted to issue a request for qualifications asking interested engineering and construction firms to detail their ability to take the South Shore Line's extension from the stage with 30 percent of design work complete through design and construction.
South Shore President Michael Noland said responses to the RFQ would likely come from partnerships of engineering and construction firms.
Typically projects are done in phases, with the sponsor hiring an engineer to complete design work, then soliciting bids for construction. But combining the two phases into a single "design-build" approach will allow RFQ respondents to introduce ideas for efficiency and money-saving, Noland said. The fact that West Lake's stations, maintenance yard and track are new construction provides that opportunity.
"We're open to that creativity,"Noland said. "They can be innovative."
Statements of qualifications will be due in May. A committee will identify the top candidates to proceed — Noland said that number will likely be around three — and NICTD will issue them a request for proposals asking for more detailed plans for the project.
Those proposals will likely be due by the end of the year, with a final selection by NICTD in January, Noland said. The South Shore hopes for a grant agreement next spring with the federal government to pay half the project's cost, after which construction would begin in earnest. The goal is to begin operations in 2024.
The South Shore's other major capital project, the Double Track effort to improve the existing line, will be submitted to the FTA for evaluation in June, according to current plans. That project will be done with the traditional design-bid-build process, because it consists mainly of improvements to existing infrastructure, Noland said.
East Chicago station improvements
Also Friday, the NICTD board approved the hiring of Portage-based construction firm Barton Malow to build a second passenger access point at the South Shore's East Chicago station, the line's busiest.
The company will be paid about $4.4 million to tunnel under the south tracks and build stairs and a headhouse east of the station building to the high-level platform that runs between the tracks.
Construction is expected to begin in May and be complete by the end of the year. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded NICTD a $2.7 million grant for the project.
NICTD is also reconfiguring parking at the East Chicago Station. The work planned for this weekend will add 26 parking places to the area near the station.