Service on the South Shore Line will continue to be suspended through Saturday as a result of damage to the Metra Electric District caused by a Wednesday freight train derailment and the frigid temperatures mid-week.
The South Shore shares Metra tracks in Illinois.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Metra has determined that it continues to require additional time to address the damage to the Metra Electric District caused by a CN freight train derailment and adverse impacts from the extremely frigid weather," the South Shore announced Friday afternoon.
The railroad expects to restore service on Sunday, but that is not certain.
SSL test trains will be operating Saturday to to assess track and wire conditions, but the trains will not carry passengers.
The South Shore will post service updates to its web page at www.mysouthshoreline.com, its Facebook and Twitter accounts and its mobile app. It also sends email notifications.