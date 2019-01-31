The South Shore Line's service suspension will continue Friday as a result of a Wednesday night freight train derailment that damaged Metra Electric District infrastructure in Illinois.
The South Shore Line joins Metra's tracks in south Chicago. While the derailment of the CN freight train took place south of there, the damage delayed other repairs that were made necessary by the mid-week deep freeze that suspended service on both railroads Wednesday and Thursday.
The CN derailment, just south of Metra's Harvey station, "damaged the structures supporting the wires that provide power to the line, as well as two electrical substations that supply power to that section of track," Metra said Thursday. "This is in addition to the damage caused to the overhead wires at multiple points along the line Wednesday by the severe cold. Repairs to that damage continued Thursday."
The South Shore said in its announcement that it hopes to be able to restore service on Saturday between Millennium Station and Michigan City Carroll Avenue. Bus service will be offered from there to South Bend.
"However, Saturday service is not a certainty at this time," according to the South Shore. "Metra advises that information about weekend service will be announced Friday."
South Shore test trains will operate on Friday to assess track and wire conditions, but the trains will not carry passengers.
Futher information on service is available at www.mysouthshoreline.com, on the South Shore's Facebook and Twitter accounts, its mobile app and via email notification.