South Shore to bus passengers between Michigan City and Gary Aug. 1-5

The South Shore Line will bus passengers to stations between Carroll Avenue in Michigan City and the Gary/Chicago International Airport station at Clark Road Monday through Friday next week.

The busing is made necessary by the Double Track NWI project, the railroad said. It is in addition to ongoing busing between the Carroll Avenue and Dune Park stations.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the published train schedule. Buses will make all scheduled intermediate station stops. Loop bus service continues to be provided between 11th Street in Michigan City, where the bus stop is at 920 Franklin St., and Beverly Shores Station. Loop buses do not operate on the regular train schedule. Please view the below special weekday and weekend schedules for the Beverly Shores and 11th St. loop bus. Those passengers will be bused to either Dune Park or Carroll Ave., where they may board the next scheduled SSL train.

Westbound passengers will board buses in front of Carroll Avenue Station and re-board trains at the Gary/Chicago International Airport stop. Eastbound passengers will detrain at the airport to board buses, and board their scheduled eastbound trains again at Carroll Avenue.

During the Aug. 1-5 busing, no bikes will be transported between the South Bend Airport and East Chicago stations. Bikes will be permitted as normal from East Chicago Station west.