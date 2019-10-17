The South Shore Line will hold a multi-agency emergency preparedness drill Wednesday approximately one mile east of the East Chicago Station.
The drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. to approximately noon. It will not impact train service, though train passengers and passersby may notice emergency vehicles and personnel in the area.
The drill will be conducted on siding tracks that run parallel to Michigan Street in Hammond. Traffic on Michigan Street will be reduced to one lane between Cline Avenue and Kennedy Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic.
The exercise will not be open to the public for observation.
The annual drills are federally mandated to familiarize first responders with railroad crisis response procedures.