The South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station to accommodate Chicago Bears fans traveling to the team's home games. The station connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway.
The seven remaining regular season home games include two with 3:25 p.m. kickoffs, three with noon kickoffs and two with 7:20 p.m. kickoffs.
The 3:25 p.m. kickoffs are Sept. 29 and Oct. 20. Inbound trains 504, 606 and 506 will arrive at 18th Street at 10:10 and 11:04 a.m. and at 2:33 p.m. Outbound train 509 and an extra outbound train will depart 18th Street at 6:28 and 7:16 p.m.
The noon kickoffs are Oct. 27 and Nov. 10 and 24. Inbound trains 502, 504 and 606 will arrive at 18th Street at 9:07, 10:10 and 11:04 a.m. Outbound trains 507 and 509 will depart 18th Street at 4:49 and 6:28 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The 7:20 p.m. kickoffs are Dec. 5 and 22. Inbound trains 220 and 20 will arrive at 18th Street at 5:27 and 6:06 p.m. On Dec. 5, outbound trains 123 and 101 will depart 18th Street at 11:06 p.m. and 12:51 a.m. On Dec. 22, outbound trains 613 and 601 will depart 18th Street at 11:21 p.m. and 12:51 a.m.
The South Shore's regular service also includes the Museum Campus/11th Street station, which is near Soldier Field.
Visit www.mysouthshoreline.com for full schedules. Game times area subject to the NFL's flexible scheduling, and fans should check the Bears website at www.chicagobears.com/schedule for any changes.