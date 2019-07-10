The South Shore Line will offer an extra service this weekend for the Taste of Chicago, which runs Wednesday through Sunday in Grant Park.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the South Shore's westbound trains 606 and 506 will operate with extra cars and will make all regular stops in Chicago.
Train 606 arrives at Van Buren Street Station at 11:08 a.m. Train 506 arrives at 2:37 p.m.
The South Shore will offer two extra eastbound trains: One departing Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. and Van Buren Street at 4:28 p.m.; the second departing Millennium Station at 6 p.m. and Van Buren Street at 6:03 p.m. Both will run nonstop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue in Michigan City.
The extra eastbound trains will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.
Alcohol will be prohibited on trains after 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and on all trains Saturday and Sunday.
Taste of Chicago hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.