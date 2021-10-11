South Shore welcomes new, lower bids for Double Track project

PORTER — The South Shore Line’s Double Track project appears to be back on track after bids to do the main construction work came in Monday significantly lower than during a first round last spring.

The low bid of $304.8 million was made by the Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture, well below May’s low bid $424.5 million, made by F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates.

The new bid still was well above initial engineers’ estimates of $228.6 million, but South Shore President Michael Noland said he felt good about the new price tag.

“We certainly want to do a complete review, but I will say I am pleased by these numbers,” he said.

In the second round, the Paschen/Nielsen partnership bid just under $322.4 million. The new bids will be reviewed before one is presented to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees for approval. Noland said that likely would come within 30 days.

The difference between the low bid opened in May and the one opened Monday is due, in part, to NICTD removing certain elements of the contract, including purchase of materials like rail, cross ties and signaling wire, and professional services including managing implementation of the federally mandated positive train control safety system.