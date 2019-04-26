Leaders of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District expressed satisfaction Thursday with the provisions in the newly passed state budget that deal with the South Shore Line. The budget includes up to $205 million in additional money available for the railroad's major capital projects, and links NICTD more closely to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
"It's really going to position us to bring these projects home," South Shore President Michael Noland said of the West Lake Corridor and Double Track projects.
"It's tremendous to get an additional $205 million," RDA President and CEO Bill Hanna said. "It's quite a statement, beyond just the money."
The budget, which awaits the governor's signature, adds about $138 million to the state's commitment to the West Lake rail line from Hammond to Dyer, $41 million to its commitment to add tracks to the South Shore between Gary and Michigan City, and includes up to $25 million as a contingency fund, Hanna said.
The money will provide significant cash flow in advance of grant agreements with the Federal Transit Administration, address various project cost increases, and make up the difference if federal grants cover a lower percentage of the projects than originally hoped — something the Federal Transit Administration has signaled, officials locally and in Indianapolis said. The original goal of federal funding for just under half the projects' construction costs — about $764 million for West Lake and $396 million for Double Track — could be reduced to just under 40%.
"The desire was to make sure we're ready for anything," Hanna said.
He said an analysis is being done now about how the new money will fit into the mix of federal, state and local money that would fund the projects.
"We need to look at the mechanics of how to use each pot of money most effectively," Hanna said.
The new money is coming from the $1 billion in proceeds the state received from the recent Indiana Toll Road lease amendment that allowed the toll road's operator to increase tolls on heavy trucks.
The state budget includes language requiring the RDA to repay the money from this new appropriation if the projects do not earn federal grants.
New board of trustees
The budget also includes a revamp of the NICTD Board of Trustees, shrinking it from its current 11 members to five. The new board will be chaired by INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness or his designee, and will include one elected official, appointed by the governor, from each of the counties the South Shore serves.
Noland said the current board members were disappointed to learn of the change, but proud to have supported the railroad and the projects thus far.
"The NICTD board is a pretty passionate group of people," he said. "They feel strongly about the projects."
The new board will involve INDOT directly in the management of the railroad, and in the recapitalization projects, for the first time. With the state upping its contribution beyond its initial commitment of $12 million annually, and with the involvement of the Indiana Finance Authority in the bonding process, the addition of INDOT will solidify the FTA's confidence in the state's participation in the railroad's expansion, supporters hope.
"Having the stamp of INDOT on NICTD — I think that's a real advantage for NICTD," Hanna said.
West Lake achieved a "medium high" rating from the FTA earlier this year, more than sufficient for advancing it in the FTA's Capital Investment Grant program, thus taking it a step closer to a full-funding grant agreement. Noland said the new board, with the state's top transportation official as chairman, will aid NICTD as it seeks the grant.
"It positions us to be extremely competitive when it comes to dealing with the FTA," he said.
A financial plan for Double Track is expected in June, Hanna said, after which it will be sent to Indianapolis for approval from the IFA and the State Budget Committee before submission to the FTA.
The changes will take effect with Gov. Eric Holcomb's anticipated signature.
Hanna said the state's commitment to the projects reiterates its support for Northwest Indiana as a gateway to Chicago and its employment opportunities.
"At the end of the day, it's about jobs, jobs, jobs," Hanna said.