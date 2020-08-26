South Shore's Double Track project gets $50.6 million from feds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Transit Administration gave the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s Double Track project a $50.6 million vote of confidence Wednesday, announcing an allocation in that amount as an advance on a grant that would pay nearly 40% of the $460 million project’s cost.

Double Track would add a second set of tracks to the South Shore Line between Gary and Michigan City and upgrade stations along the route, adding capacity and speeding the trip to downtown Chicago.

South Shore President Michael Noland said he was “incredibly excited to get the call” about the funding from the FTA’s deputy administrator. The money is “FTA’s way of saying they want to fund the project. They’re in now.”

The funding is an advance on a New Starts grant in the FTA’s Capital Investment Grant program. The FTA’s deputy administrator, K. Jane Williams, announced it publicly in a video released Wednesday.

“This project will improve transportation options for Northwest Indiana residents traveling to downtown Chicago and surrounding areas, as well as to South Bend International Airport,” she said.