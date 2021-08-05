 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Shore's Double Track project out for round two of bidding
alert urgent

South Shore's Double Track project out for round two of bidding

Portage planning for well into future

The South Shore Line's Portage/Ogden Dunes station is shown. 

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

The main construction work for the South Shore Line’s Double Track project was put out to bid Friday, a second round of bidding that railroad officials hope will bring the price closer to engineers' initial expectations.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore, rejected a first round of bids in May, when the $400 million low bid exceeded the $228 million expectation.

New bids will be due Oct. 1, NICTD President Michael Noland said Thursday.

Specifications for the second round of bidding have been changed to reduce bidders’ exposure to commodity price volatility and to uncertainty regarding work surrounding the newly implemented Positive Train Control safety system.

Infrastructure purchases and consultant contracts approved by the NICTD Board of Trustees last week are intended to help accomplish those goals. Shifting elements of some rail line improvements to become “options” are also intended to reduce the core bids, as are operational changes, including more use of passenger busing, to make the construction process more efficient.

Additional federal funding is also aiding project finances.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Railroad officials hope to have bids reviewed in time to choose a contractor and give the go-ahead to being work this fall.

“I’m feeling confident, between the actions we’re taking and the new funding available, we’ll be able to give a notice to proceed,” Noland said after last week’s board actions.

The Double Track contract now out for bid covers the main work on a project that will add a second set of rails between Gary and Michigan City and upgrade associated infrastructure along that route, with the intention of increasing and quickening service to downtown Chicago. Other Double Track contracts address work at station sites along the route.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall

Closed

Closed

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Schoop's Hamburgers closed in the food court at Southlake Mall, where it was one of the longest-running staples.

Closed

Closed

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Shark's Fish and Chicken also closed its location in the food court at Southlake Mall.

Closed

Closed

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Aldo closed in the Southlake Mall in Hobart after the struggling chain filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its debt.

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

As traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains continue to suffer because of the disruptive force of e-commerce and the convenience of getting …

Coming soon

Coming soon

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Harry Potter is flying his Quidditch broom into Hobart.

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete

Old School Bar and Grill is now serving drinks in Merrillville.

Coming soon

Coming soon

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Smoothie King plans to take over a former Brown's Chicken in Tinley Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts