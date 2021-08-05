South Shore's Double Track project out for round two of bidding

The main construction work for the South Shore Line’s Double Track project was put out to bid Friday, a second round of bidding that railroad officials hope will bring the price closer to engineers' initial expectations.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore, rejected a first round of bids in May, when the $400 million low bid exceeded the $228 million expectation.

New bids will be due Oct. 1, NICTD President Michael Noland said Thursday.

Specifications for the second round of bidding have been changed to reduce bidders’ exposure to commodity price volatility and to uncertainty regarding work surrounding the newly implemented Positive Train Control safety system.

Infrastructure purchases and consultant contracts approved by the NICTD Board of Trustees last week are intended to help accomplish those goals. Shifting elements of some rail line improvements to become “options” are also intended to reduce the core bids, as are operational changes, including more use of passenger busing, to make the construction process more efficient.

Additional federal funding is also aiding project finances.