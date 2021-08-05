South Shore's Double Track project out for round two of bidding

The main construction work for the South Shore Line’s Double Track project was put out to bid Friday, a second round of bidding that railroad officials hope will bring the price closer to engineers' initial expectations.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore, rejected a first round of bids in May, when the $400 million low bid exceeded the $228 million expectation.
New bids will be due Oct. 1, NICTD President Michael Noland said Thursday.
Specifications for the second round of bidding have been changed to reduce bidders’ exposure to commodity price volatility and to uncertainty regarding work surrounding the newly implemented Positive Train Control safety system.
Infrastructure purchases and consultant contracts approved by the NICTD Board of Trustees last week are intended to help accomplish those goals. Shifting elements of some rail line improvements to become “options” are also intended to reduce the core bids, as are operational changes, including more use of passenger busing, to make the construction process more efficient.
Additional federal funding is also aiding project finances.
Railroad officials hope to have bids reviewed in time to choose a contractor and give the go-ahead to being work this fall.
“I’m feeling confident, between the actions we’re taking and the new funding available, we’ll be able to give a notice to proceed,” Noland said after last week’s board actions.
The Double Track contract now out for bid covers the main work on a project that will add a second set of rails between Gary and Michigan City and upgrade associated infrastructure along that route, with the intention of increasing and quickening service to downtown Chicago. Other Double Track contracts address work at station sites along the route.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall
Closed
Schoop's Hamburgers closed in the food court at Southlake Mall, where it was one of the longest-running staples.
Closed
Shark's Fish and Chicken also closed its location in the food court at Southlake Mall.
Closed
Aldo closed in the Southlake Mall in Hobart after the struggling chain filed for bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure its debt.
Open
As traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains continue to suffer because of the disruptive force of e-commerce and the convenience of getting …
Coming soon
Harry Potter is flying his Quidditch broom into Hobart.
Open
Old School Bar and Grill is now serving drinks in Merrillville.
Coming soon
Smoothie King plans to take over a former Brown's Chicken in Tinley Park.
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed