South Shore's West Lake Corridor gets unexpected $100 million boost

A Thursday evening tweet from President Donald Trump gave a $100 million vote of confidence to the South Shore Line’s West Lake Corridor project — an unexpected move that officials said justified their confidence in the value of the commuter rail extension.

"Indiana is set to receive $100M in @USDOT transit funds for the @southshoreline to connect people to jobs around the State and the Chicago-area and help cut down on traffic," Trump announced among a series of messages on Twitter revealing funding for transit projects across the country. He cited Gov. Eric Holcomb for his support of the project: “@GovHolcomb has worked very hard on this project!”

South Shore Line President Michael Noland learned of the funding as a result of the president's tweet.

"It's not every day the president tweets about a project you're working on," Noland said. "We've been very confident about the progress of the West Lake project, but to get recognition from the FTA and the White House — that's an incredibly strong statement."

And a surprising one.

“I probably had to read it about three times, and then I had to make a couple calls to make sure it was real,” Noland said.