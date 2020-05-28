South Shore's West Lake Corridor gets unexpected $100 million boost

A Thursday evening tweet from President Donald Trump gave a $100 million vote of confidence to the South Shore Line’s West Lake Corridor project — an unexpected move that officials said justified their confidence in the value of the commuter rail extension.
"Indiana is set to receive $100M in @USDOT transit funds for the @southshoreline to connect people to jobs around the State and the Chicago-area and help cut down on traffic," Trump announced among a series of messages on Twitter revealing funding for transit projects across the country. He cited Gov. Eric Holcomb for his support of the project: “@GovHolcomb has worked very hard on this project!”
South Shore Line President Michael Noland learned of the funding as a result of the president's tweet.
"It's not every day the president tweets about a project you're working on," Noland said. "We've been very confident about the progress of the West Lake project, but to get recognition from the FTA and the White House — that's an incredibly strong statement."
And a surprising one.
“I probably had to read it about three times, and then I had to make a couple calls to make sure it was real,” Noland said.
FTA officials confirmed the $100 million, which would be an advance on a potential $355 million in Capital Improvement Grant funding for which the South Shore has been working for years.
The Region’s federal lawmakers — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky and U.S. Senators Todd Young and Michael Braun — also expressed their satisfaction with the funding announcement.
“This is the result of years of visionary planning, hard work and commitment at all levels of government,” they said in a joint statement. “This initial funding by the Trump administration shows that they recognize the importance of the West Lake Corridor and its ability to grow our state’s economy with new jobs and business development. We couldn’t be more excited about the significant progress we’ve made together.”
The FTA estimates the West Lake Corridor’s cost at $933 million, including some financing costs. The project will extend commuter rail roughly eight miles from Hammond southward through Munster to Dyer.
In addition to the federal grant, funding for the project’s capital and financing costs will come from the state, the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and Lake County and most of its municipalities.
The South Shore is currently negotiating a design and construction contract with the firm FH Paschen to bring the long-sought rail line to reality.
"I know our project partners are ecstatic," Noland said. "We are extremely excited about the recognition the project is getting."
Noland said the assurance of an early supply of money "gives us some certainty of the flow of funds."
But the message sent by the commitment was as important.
"It turned out to be an unexpectedly big day," Noland said.
