Three exhibits at South Suburban College, two of which feature Northwest Indiana artists, will soon come to a close.

People can see the work of Northwest Indiana artist Jewlya Sturtevant in the Lee E. Dulgar Gallery on the first floor of the Main Campus at 15800 South State St. in South Holland. “How to Turn into a Frog” can be viewed through April 20.

She graduated from Indiana University Northwest last year with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and has a painting in the permanent collection of the IUN campus.

"Jewlya Sturtevant is a contemporary American artist working in Northwest Indiana," South Suburban College said in a press release. "She creates work known for its visceral and surrealist approach to depicting the figure. Her work addresses themes relating to the political and cultural phenomena of the female. Her practice began six years ago and includes painting, drawing, and sculpture."

The South Suburban College Dulgar Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

A closing reception will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20.

“PUSHBACK: Trees in the Anthropocene” by Northwest Indiana-based artist Kerri Mommer is on display in the Dorothea Thiel Gallery through April 18. Mommer, who lives in the Region and works in Chicago, will be at a reception at 2:30 p.m. on April 18.

The Dorothea Thiel Gallery on the fourth floor is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Finally, "Sand, Silt & Other Sorrows" by Jon Seals will be on display at the Photo Four Gallery through April 20.

Seals is a conceptual artist with a Master of Arts in Religion from Yale Divinity School and Yale Institute of Sacred Music and a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design. Also a teacher and curator, he has exhibited his work across the United States and curated an annual art exhibit at Yale's Institute of Sacred Music.

His work examines "how identity relates to memory, loss and redemption in visual culture."

"I create mixed-media works with materials harvested directly from bodies of water and land with severe shifts in natural environments. Artworks are created by pouring, dipping and combining hand-drawn and painted elements using the materials collected. I work directly from the soil, water and plant life," Seals said.

The Photo Four Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

All of the exhibits are free and open to the public.