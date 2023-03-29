South Suburban College has frozen tuition for the fifth straight year in order to "ease the economic burden for students in the Southland Region."

The community college, which has campuses in South Holland and Oak Forest, has not raised its tuition since 2018. It has also worked to remove economic barriers, such as by offering scholarship opportunities, special tuition rates and tuition-free course waivers. It also lets students sign up for classes without being dropped for non-payment.

"As a college, we understand that a tuition increase could greatly impact the students we serve. Freezing tuition and removing barriers to registering for a class for new and current students will aid in affordable education. Our goal includes removing economic hardships to education and allowing our students to have a smooth path towards earning an SSC degree," SSC Board Chairman Terry Wells said.

South Suburban College has awarded $2.6 million in scholarships since 1989. It hopes lower costs will encourage new enrollees, especially at a time when the pandemic placed economic hardships on many people.

It hopes to remain both affordable and accessible. It offers students many flexible course offerings, such as in-person, online, virtual, flex and blended.

"SSC celebrated having the Spring 2023 term be the first semester that enrollment was higher than pre-COVID enrollment numbers. The continued efforts by President Stokes, the executive leadership team, the faculty, staff, and the SSC Board of Trustees have ensured a continued path for student success," SSC Board of Trustee Vincent Lockett said.

For more information, call 708-210-5718 or email admissions@ssc.edu.