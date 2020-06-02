South Suburban College offering cannabis classes for anyone looking to open a dispensary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Suburban College in South Holland is now offering cannabis classes online for anyone interested in opening a dispensary in Illinois.

The community college, just across the state line at 15800 State St., is offering six noncredit pharmacology courses through its virtual classroom that provide information on opening and running dispensaries, including Introduction to Cannabis, Cooking with Cannabis, and Cannabis Law.

Illinois legalized cannabis for recreational use in January. Since then pot shops have cropped up across the state, including in Homewood, Mokena and Posen in the south suburbs of Illinois.

The industry has grown rapidly. Dispensaries sold more than $147 million in recreational cannabis through the end of April, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

South Suburban College also offers a number of other non-credit virtual classes, including on art, communications, hospitality, food service sanitation and real estate.

For more information, visit ssc.edu.

