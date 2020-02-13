South Suburban College seeks employers for job fair

South Suburban College is seeking employers for its upcoming community job fair this spring.

The public community college in South Holland will partner with Thornton Township on the 2020 Career Fair, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at the South Suburban College Atrium, 15800 S. State St.

The free hiring event is open to both graduating South Suburban College students and the general public.

South Suburban College and Thornton Township are soliciting employers and hiring managers to participate in the job fair.

"The Career Fair is free for career seekers and is an excellent opportunity for employers to recruit upcoming SSC graduates, alumni and local professionals, and interview them in semi-private space," the college said in a news release.

Employers can register for $75 by March 1 or for $100 between March 2 and May 1.

Dozens of employers, including UPS, Speedway, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and various law enforcement agencies, have participated in past years.

To register for the job fair, visit www.ssc.edu/careerfair.

For more information, call (708) 210-5748 or email lbuckner@ssc.edu or ajones@ssc.edu.

