 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Suburban College to offer forklift training
urgent

South Suburban College to offer forklift training

{{featured_button_text}}
South Suburban College to offer forklift training

South Suburban College is offering forklift training. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Looking to make yourself more marketable for a manufacturing job?

South Suburban College soon will offer the public forklift operator training.

The South Holland-based community college's Business & Career Institute will host certification classes that will cover the basics needed to earn a forklift operator certification. The courses will cover the basics of forklift driving and confers the skills needed to obtain a Forklift Operator Certification card from the National Safety Council.

Two daylong sessions will take place this month — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 — at the Oak Forest Center, 16333 S. Kilbourn Ave. in Oak Forest. Four October sessions — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, 20, 21 and 22 — also will be held there.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

"The Forklift Operator Certification from the National Safety Council is available through these sessions at SSC for individuals who are looking for new career skills or for employers who are ensuring a safe and compliant workplace," South Suburban College said in a news release. "Illinois requires all forklift operators to obtain a license to avoid OSHA sanctions and possible penalties."

Indiana has the same requirement for forklift operator certification.

For more information, contact Gervaise Edwards at (708) 225-6032.

How much do NWI CEOs make?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts