South Suburban College to offer forklift training

Looking to make yourself more marketable for a manufacturing job?

South Suburban College soon will offer the public forklift operator training.

The South Holland-based community college's Business & Career Institute will host certification classes that will cover the basics needed to earn a forklift operator certification. The courses will cover the basics of forklift driving and confers the skills needed to obtain a Forklift Operator Certification card from the National Safety Council.

Two daylong sessions will take place this month — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 — at the Oak Forest Center, 16333 S. Kilbourn Ave. in Oak Forest. Four October sessions — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, 20, 21 and 22 — also will be held there.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

"The Forklift Operator Certification from the National Safety Council is available through these sessions at SSC for individuals who are looking for new career skills or for employers who are ensuring a safe and compliant workplace," South Suburban College said in a news release. "Illinois requires all forklift operators to obtain a license to avoid OSHA sanctions and possible penalties."