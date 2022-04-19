South suburban dispensaries expecting big 4/20 crowds

South suburban dispensaries are gearing up for big crowds on 4/20, the annual cannabis culture holiday that's celebrated on April 20 around the globe.

It's typically their busiest day of the year.

Mission Calumet City Dispensary, at 1330 Torrence Ave. in the River Oaks West Shopping Center in Calumet City, is planning festivities that extend into the parking lot for the expected crowds.

"We're going to have a food truck pulling up from Chicago, Sublime Taco," general manager Khalid Maxie said. "We're going to have raffles going on. We're going to have bean bags for the corn hole toss for prizes. We're going to have a DJ and tons and tons of vendors. We're going to have deals throughout the store. It will be a rocking good time."

The 420 counterculture holiday purportedly got its start when a future roadie for the Grateful Dead, then a high school student, met with his friends at 4:20 p.m. after class every day to search for a lost cannabis crop, according to a story popularized by High Times Magazine. It evolved into a code for all things cannabis and for the time of day in which people smoke marijuana.

April 20 became a day for protests and festivals across the United States, including in San Francisco, Berkeley, Ann Arbor, Denver and Boulder. Observances also take place around the world, including at Australia's "Who Are We Hurting?" gatherings.

As more and more states have moved to legalize marijuana, 420 has morphed in many places into a sort of retail holiday, like Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Prime day, in which shoppers flock to dispensaries.

"For years the 420 holiday has been celebrated," Moxie said. "Now it's finally legal and something that isn't as frowned upon. We have people camped out at 3 a.m., at 2 a.m. We're looking to draw crowds. We see a lot of people from Indiana."

Mission Dispensary brings on extra staff to handle the turnout. It will mark down many items in the store by 20%, a common way in which retail shops celebrate the holiday.

"Last year, we had 1,064 transactions," he said. "This year, we're looking at 1,100 to 1,200."

The popularity of the holiday continues to grow.

"We're quite busier," he said. "We'll do about $30,000 in sales. It's a huge turnout. We'll be working the lines inside and outside. It's our day. It was huge the first year, and it's our biggest and most successful day of the year."

Windy City Cannabis, at 1137 175th St. in Homewood, also will be celebrating. The Sweet Ride Dessert Truck, which appeared on the Food Network's "Cupcake Wars," is scheduled to be on hand.

"We did about 900 people last year," manager Liz Eley said. "We have a high volume and normally do about 700 to 800 people a year. We expect to see about 1,000 people. It's the busiest day of the year."

The dispensary is offering 20% off storewide, giveaways and other deals. It will have music and other festivities. A portion of sales will benefit urban farms in food desserts on the South Side of Chicago.

"It's gaining in popularity, especially among the older crowd," she said. "Since it's become recreational, more people are exploring the benefits. It's been gaining pretty steadily."

Dispensaries have become the hub of much of the 420 festivities, she said.

"I have to tell a lot of young people working for us that there used to be a lot of rallies for reform, like at Hash Bash in Michigan, in Grant Park and in Indianapolis," she said. "Now, it's dispensaries celebrating."

