Southbound Interstate 65 will be closed to traffic between U.S. 12/20 and Interstate 94 this week as part of a bridge project over Central Avenue and the CSX railroad tracks.
The closure will begin as early as today and is expected to last into summer 2019. Both lanes of northbound I-65 will be open to traffic north of I-94.
As a result of the project, the exit ramps connecting the Indiana Toll Road and 15th Avenue to southbound I-65 will be closed.
INDOT's suggested detours use Interstate 94: from the Toll Road, motorists are advised to take Exit 21 to westbound I-94 to connect to southbound I-65; from 15th Avenue, motorists are advised to detour west on 15th Avenue, east on Central Avenue and west on I-94 to southbound I-65.
The project began last summer. It includes bridge deck replacement in both directions and the widening of the southbound bridge.
I-94 bridge work
INDOT has also announced that the first phase of a project to reconstruct the Chase Street bridge over I-94 in Gary will involve nightly lane closures.
Three westbound lanes will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while crews work on the bridge. The eastbound shoulder will also be closed.
The bridge is located between the exits for Grant and Burr streets.
Online information
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the INDOT Northwest Indiana District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.