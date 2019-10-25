Southlake Kia and Nissan donating portions of October car sales to Pink Ribbon Society

Southlake Auto Mall on U.S. 30 has been raising money for breast cancer survivors this month.
Southlake Nissan at 4201 E. Lincoln Highway and Southlake Kia at 4191 E. Lincoln Highway have been donating a portion of the proceeds from all vehicle sales in October, which is national Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to the Merrillville-based Pink Ribbon Society. The nonprofit provides breast cancer survivors with wigs that often aren't underwritten by insurance, and with fleece blankets, mastectomy drain pouches, diagnostic mammograms and other support services in their time of need.
“As a family-owned business, we are always looking for ways to give back to the community,” Southlake Auto Mall Managing Partner Greg Chip said. “Our hope is to bring awareness and help support those that are battling this disease.”
Southlake Auto Mall, which has been in business for 44 years, is partnering for the first time with Pink Ribbon Society, which distributes funds locally to women, men and local breast cancer organizations in Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties. The dealership aims to raise about $5,000 to $8,000 this October to help the charity raise breast cancer awareness and offer programs like Bundles of Hope and Northwest Indiana Women in Need, which provides prepaid service vouchers for childcare, housekeeping, lawn care and other services for women who just went through breast cancer surgery.
The business on Merrillville's automotive row along U.S. includes Kia and Nissan dealerships, and sells both new and used cars. For more information, call 219-945-4800 or visit southlakenissan.com or southlakekia.com.