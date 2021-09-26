Southlake Mall anchor stores 'may be vacant for a while'

Southlake Mall management did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Part of the issue is that the mall does not actually own the department stores.

Los Angeles-based commercial real estate firm Crexi has listed the 216,982-square-foot former Sears department store for sale since last September. The real estate agent describes the two-story building at 2300 Southlake Mall as a "tremendous redevelopment opportunity of a 17.5-acre site improved with a 217,000-square-foot former Sears."

"Property is attached to Southlake Mall, in Merrillville, Indiana — a regional draw serving consumers from throughout northern Indiana and eastern Illinois," the firm said in its listing, which touted "expansive redevelopment options."

The old Sears has been listed for well over a year.

Dallas-based CBRE has listed the Carson's store at Southlake Mall, along with other former Carson's department stores in North Riverside, Bloomingdale and Matteson. It's offering the properties individually or as a portfolio that totals 635,500 square feet of retail space.