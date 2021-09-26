Southlake Mall anchor stores 'may be vacant for a while'

Carson's closed at the Southlake Mall after the longtime department store chain went bankrupt in 2018.
Sears shuttered its Southlake Mall store in 2019 after what was long the largest retailer in the United States also ended up in bankruptcy court and decided to close most of its traditional department stores.
Both of the department store spaces at the super-regional Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street have remained vacant since then.
Now the Southlake Mall is losing Dick's Sporting Goods, which is moving across U.S. 30 to 2644 E. 79th Ave., next to Hobby Lobby in The Crossing at Hobart, an outdoor shopping center just north of the mall.
Vacancies of that size may be difficult to fill in the current retail environment, said Aaron McDermott, co-founder and president of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the Region.
"Let’s face it, Southlake Mall is in trouble for a lot of reasons," he said. "It all started when the new owner purchased the property only a year or so prior to the pandemic at its peak value. Then the pandemic hits, stores close temporarily or permanently, and now you have a ton of vacancies and temporary users. I think the vacanct big-box spots are going to be vacant for a while."
Southlake Mall management did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
Part of the issue is that the mall does not actually own the department stores.
Los Angeles-based commercial real estate firm Crexi has listed the 216,982-square-foot former Sears department store for sale since last September. The real estate agent describes the two-story building at 2300 Southlake Mall as a "tremendous redevelopment opportunity of a 17.5-acre site improved with a 217,000-square-foot former Sears."
"Property is attached to Southlake Mall, in Merrillville, Indiana — a regional draw serving consumers from throughout northern Indiana and eastern Illinois," the firm said in its listing, which touted "expansive redevelopment options."
The old Sears has been listed for well over a year.
Dallas-based CBRE has listed the Carson's store at Southlake Mall, along with other former Carson's department stores in North Riverside, Bloomingdale and Matteson. It's offering the properties individually or as a portfolio that totals 635,500 square feet of retail space.
"The portfolio is offered as a leveraged zero-cash-flow investment, with attractively priced, non-recourse loans that mature in January 2024," CBRE said in the listing. "The properties have absolute triple-net bondable leases with no landlord responsibilities which expire in January 2024. Carson Pirie Scott is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. The leases are guaranteed by Saks Holdings, Inc. through the end of the leases in January 2024. The properties are ideal for an investor with an immediate 1031 exchange requirement, with the potential to create significant value or cash flow when the leases expire in 2024. The properties may be purchased with the assumption of the existing debt, or on an all-cash basis."
The 144,000-square-foot Carson's department store at Southlake Mall has $870,698 in debt owed on its lease.
"Right now the former Sears and the former Carson’s for sale are not part of the mall. The entire mall went up for auction a few months ago and I am not sure that it actually sold," McDermott said. "That is a lot of space to not only lease up but also to find new owners willing to invest capital into something online retail is just destroying right now."
Part of the problem is that every major department store chain is either shrinking or has gone out of business amid a rise in competition from e-commerce sites like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Wayfair and Zappos. The commercial real estate firm CoStar Group estimates that mall vacancies have risen for four straight years, with a vacant rate of 7.3% last month.
Coresight Research projects about 25% of the nation's enclosed shopping malls will shutter over the next three to five years. Northwest Indiana already has lost several malls, including the Century Mall in Merrillville, the Woodmar Mall in Hammond, the Marquette Mall in Michigan City and the moribund Village shopping center in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.
The two-story Southlake Mall, the second-largest in Indiana with 1.3 million square feet after only the Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis, needs an infusion of new life or capital, McDermott said.
"Unless the mall gets some very unique users or investors, things are only going to get worse," he said.