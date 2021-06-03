Southlake Mall auction delayed again as ownership stays in limbo

The auction on the debt for Southlake Mall in Hobart has been delayed a second time as its future ownership hangs in the balance.

Christopher McGlone, the managing director of capital markets and national loan portfolio sales for Cushman & Wakefield, a Chicago-based commercial real estate firm that's handling the sale of the Southlake Mall's debt, said the public auction has been pushed back again to June 17. He declined to comment further.

Debt on the mall, which is in foreclosure, was originally supposed to take place on May 13 and then on May 27.

Commercial real estate experts said that the market was weak for regional malls in the current retail environment and that such delays often took place so there would be more time to market the property and bring in bids the seller would find acceptable. Delays can occur for other reasons, such as to buy more time to restructure loans or work out legal issues or because anticipated good news would result in a higher price.

Traditional brick-and-mortar retail has been struggling, with more than 12,000 stores closing nationwide over the last decade during the so-called retail apocalypse as more consumers make more purchases online. Green Street Advisors estimates shopping malls could lose up to 60% of department store anchors by the end of the year.