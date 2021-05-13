Southlake Mall auction delayed as mall's future ownership remains up in air

The Korean company Southlake 1st Co., Ltd. is looking to sell $50 million in debt that's in default on the Southlake Mall at auction. It's a junior, or mezzanine, loan that is subordinate to a $95 million senior loan that is also in default.

Whoever buys the $50 million mezzanine debt in auction, likely for less in the current retail market, would own the 1.36 million-square-foot mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart so long as they then pay off the $95 million in senior debt.

Starwood bought the mall from Westfield Group in a $1.6 billion deal in 2013. But it refinanced its portfolio in 2018 and then defaulted on its loans last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starwood's debt was downgraded to C- at the onset of the pandemic, leading Israeli bondholders to ask to be repaid faster than Starwood was then willing or able to do.

California-based Pacific Retail Capital Partners and New York City-based Golden East Investors were appointed as trustees to oversee the mall's operations, which they have been in charge of since last year.

Though department store anchors like Carson's and Sears have shuttered after national bankruptcies in recent years, Cushman & Wakefield estimates the Southlake Mall is still 96% occupied.