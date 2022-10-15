Southlake Mall Carson's bought, targeted for redevelopment

New owners have acquired the long-vacant Carson's department store at Southlake Mall and are targeting it for redevelopment.

The two-story, 144,122 big-box store has sat vacant since the Carson's department store chain went bankrupt and then out of business in 2018. Though attached to the super-regional Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart, it was not owned by the mall.

Chicago-based Matanky Realty Group, a 67-year-old Chicago-based firm that deals in retail, industrial and multi-family properties across the Midwest, said it acquired the former Carson's property from Dallas-based CBRE in the first quarter of this year and started marketing it to prospective buyers.

The commercial real estate firm said Friday it closed on a new deal with undisclosed owners who plan to redevelop the department store. It sold after seven months on the market.

The Carson's is attached to the second largest enclosed mall in Indiana, after only Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis, as well as near retailers like Kohls and Walmart. More than 160 stores do business in the 1.3 million-square-foot mall. An estimated 345,823 people with a median income of $59,167 live within a 10-mile radius.

Commercial real estate agents have said redevelopment was likely, given the dearth of department store chains that are still in business, let alone expanding, after years of erosion by e-commerce.

While it remains largely full on both the inside and its outlots, the Southlake Mall has struggled with retaining department store anchors amid a seismic shift in the retail industry. It lost Carson's and Sears to bankruptcy over the last few years and then the anchor Dick's Sporting Goods, which hopped across U.S. 30 to a larger space last year.