The Forever 21 store in Southlake Mall is spared for now.
Forever 21, the low-priced retailer that was once popular with teens, filed for bankruptcy and filed a court document outlining the 178 stores across the country it plans to close.
The list includes eight stores in Illinois, including seven in Chicago and the suburbs, according to a court filing. Forever 21 stores in Evansville, the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield and the tony Carmel Clay Terrance shopping center in Carmel in downstate Indiana also are slated to close.
The list did not include the Forever 21 that opened in super-regional Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart in 2014. The youth-oriented retailer took over a prominent spot visible from U.S. 30 that Books-a-Million previously occupied.
Los Angeles-based Forever 21 had eight locations in Indiana, but only one in Northwest Indiana.
Forever 21, which expanded rapidly across the country in recent years, hopes to start liquidation sales at the closing stores by Oct. 31 and to have vacated the properties by Dec. 31, according to a court filing.
It's just one of many retailers to go bankrupt in what's been dubbed the "retailpocalypse," as online commerce eats into the market share of traditional brick-and-mortar retail. Payless Shoes, Toys R Us, Carson's, HH Gregg and many other companies with local stores and folded and vanished from the landscape in recent years.