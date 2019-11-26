Southlake Mall, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets and Orland Square Mall will again open on Thanksgiving this year, though some major retailers in the Region are waiting until the traditional Black Friday to kick off their doorbuster deals for the holiday shopping season.
Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and stay open until midnight. It then will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday and have extended hours throughout the holiday season, including opening an hour early at 9 a.m. Saturday and staying open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. the week before Christmas.
The National Retail Federation forecasts retail sales will total between $727.9 and $730.7 billion nationwide this holiday season. Consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,047.83 on Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or other holiday gifts this season, up 4% from last year.
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in downtown Michigan City will first welcome shoppers for the busy holiday shopping season at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at midnight, before reopening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and staying open until 10 p.m.
The outdoor outlet mall will have extended hours for the rest of the weekend, including from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re embracing the ‘giving is receiving’ mentality and spreading joy with a fun shopping environment that’s enjoyable and exciting,” said Jessica Vrbanoff, director of marketing and business development, at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets. “With special extended hours, it’s the perfect time for shoppers to save on brands not available anywhere else in the market.”
Early birds
More than half of consumers already have started their holiday shopping. An estimated 56% began getting Christmas presents out of the way in the first week of November, up from 48% a decade ago, according to the National Retail Federation.
“This is further evidence that the holiday season has grown far beyond the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Thanksgiving is still a hallmark of the season, and there’s billions of dollars in shopping still to come. But many consumers have already been shopping for weeks, and retailers are increasingly adapting to that.”
The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers already have completed 24% of their holiday shopping, and 4% are completely done. Holiday shoppers said they started early because they wanted to avoid crowds, last-minute stress and too much of a strain on their budgets.
“Consumers don’t wait for Thanksgiving or Black Friday anymore, and neither do retailers,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Retailers responded this year by offering promotions earlier than ever, with some rolling out holiday deals even before Halloween.”
Beyond the malls
Other retailers across the Region open at different times for the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. Dollar General will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, while Walmart opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Meijer, whose 24-hour stores are normally open on Thanksgiving anyway for last-minute grocery shoppers, launches doorbusters at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Target will open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving, reopening at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
Lowe's, Home Depot and Menards open at 6 a.m. Friday.
"As a family-owned Midwestern company, Menards recognizes Thanksgiving as a special holiday to be celebrated with family and friends," the retailer said in a letter to customers. "Menards will once again continue our long-standing tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving Day."
Locally owned Albert's Diamond Jewelers, which is offering doorbuster deals and free gifts with purchases, will open Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Schererville and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Hobart.
Over in Illinois, Orland Square Mall in Orland Park will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and stay open until 1 a.m. On Black Friday, the mall will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m. River Oaks Center in Calumet City will open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.
An estimated 165.3 million people nationwide are expected to shop in stores or online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Foundation. The top gifts are expected to be clothing and accessories, gift cards and toys, followed by books, music, movies, video games, food and candy.