Southlake Mall offering photos with Santa, other holiday events

Santa Claus is coming to town.

The Southlake Mall in Hobart is bringing Santa back to visit with kids and pose for pictures, including with pets. The super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street is planning a full slate of holiday events this Christmas season.

A Giving Tree will be located at Center Court from Nov. 10 through Dec. 12. People can drop off gifts for the students at Campagna Academy, a nonprofit educational institution in Schererville that serves a variety of students, including those in foster care, those with developmental disabilities, those who abuse substances and those at risk of self-harm.

People can drop off gifts for them outside the management office and Yankee Candle.

Santa's Grand Arrival will take place with a parade at 12 p.m. on Nov. 19 through the mall. It will start by JCPenney, proceed through the Center Court and end at the Santa set by Forever 21. Santa will be available there for photos between Nov. 18 and Dec. 24.

Reservations are required. People can schedule visits with Santa between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 15 with breaks from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, Kris Kringle will delight young ones from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday with a break from 3 to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday with breaks between 1 and 1:30 p.m. and 4 and 5 p.m.

Those making last-minute wishes for presents can see Jolly Old St. Nick from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with a break between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Santa also will pose for pet photos between 4 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Father Christmas will host a quieter sensory-friendly Santa Cares experience for people of all ages and abilities from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11. It will take place before stores open, when no music is being piped into the mall and foot traffic is lower than normal, generally limited to employees showing up to work.

The big guy with the beard and penchant for cookies and milk will host Santa's Pajama Jam from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Kids can come in pajamas and meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. There will be a dance party, storytime and goodies for the kids.

Southlake Mall also will celebrate the season by hosting 12 Days of Giveaways, raffling prizes from some of its 160 stores between Dec. 12 and Dec. 23rd.

For more information, visit southlakemall.com.