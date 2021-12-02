Southlake Mall resumes full slate of holiday programming

Northwest Indiana's largest shopping mall again is hosting multiple holiday events to ring in the Christmas shopping season.
The super-regional Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart kicked off its extended hours on Black Friday as it gears up for a surge of gift-seeking shoppers. After scaling back earlier on during the coronavirus pandemic, it's hosting photo ops with Santa, live radio broadcasts, visits from "Frozen" characters, pajama parties and other events to give people a reason to keep returning during the busiest shopping time of the year.
"We're back to offering a full schedule of holiday events," Marketing and Business Development Manager Kristyn Filetti said. "It's going to be a busy month."
The Southlake Mall is hosting the Campagna Giving Tree in Center Court through Dec. 12. People can donate to support the Campagna Academy in Schererville by dropping off their gifts outside either the management office or Yankee Candle.
The Crown Point Choir will perform Christmas Carols in Center Court between noon and 2 p.m. Friday. The Grinch also will appear at the concert for photo ops with kids.
The Versiti Blood Center will host a blood drive at the mall from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9. People can walk in or register in advance at visitsouthlakemall.com/event/december-blood-drive.
Anyone who donates can get a $15 gift card to Whispers Coffee & Tea, the coffee shop that has locations in the Center Court and Food Court in the mall.
A Santa Pajama Jam will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Families can wear holiday pajamas for a dance party that will feature Santa, Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf, Filetti said. The Hobart YMCA will coordinate a craft activity during the party. Hobart police will offer children IDs. And Campagna Academy will collect donations of pajamas for its kids.
From noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 13, the radio station Z107.1 will broadcast live from Center Court, giving away gift cards while promoting holiday shopping.
"Frozen" characters will appear at Center Court from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18. The Northwest Indiana Crisis Center, which provides shelter, safety and support to children and families in need, will be on hand to collect donations of pajamas at that time.
The Southlake Mall also is planning a 12 Days to Christmas Giveaway that will feature social media raffles on its Instagram page throughout the holiday season.
