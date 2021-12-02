Southlake Mall resumes full slate of holiday programming

Northwest Indiana's largest shopping mall again is hosting multiple holiday events to ring in the Christmas shopping season.

The super-regional Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart kicked off its extended hours on Black Friday as it gears up for a surge of gift-seeking shoppers. After scaling back earlier on during the coronavirus pandemic, it's hosting photo ops with Santa, live radio broadcasts, visits from "Frozen" characters, pajama parties and other events to give people a reason to keep returning during the busiest shopping time of the year.

"We're back to offering a full schedule of holiday events," Marketing and Business Development Manager Kristyn Filetti said. "It's going to be a busy month."

The Southlake Mall is hosting the Campagna Giving Tree in Center Court through Dec. 12. People can donate to support the Campagna Academy in Schererville by dropping off their gifts outside either the management office or Yankee Candle.

The Crown Point Choir will perform Christmas Carols in Center Court between noon and 2 p.m. Friday. The Grinch also will appear at the concert for photo ops with kids.